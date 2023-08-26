Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Twilio stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

