Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

