34,300 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

