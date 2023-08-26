Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,807 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,841 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,897,346 shares of company stock valued at $349,830,782. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

