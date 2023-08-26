Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $105,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 107.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 525,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,440,000 after buying an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 70.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hologic by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,010,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.