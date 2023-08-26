Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.