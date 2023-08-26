Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Asana were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,467,500 shares of company stock worth $31,516,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

