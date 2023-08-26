Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,400 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $3,637,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Baidu by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

