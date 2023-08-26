Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

