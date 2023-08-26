PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $60,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

