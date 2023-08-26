Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 31,614 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $55,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

