Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $57,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

