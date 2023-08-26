Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $61,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

