Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 21,553 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

ABNB opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

