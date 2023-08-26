Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $181.43 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $216.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

