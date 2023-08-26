Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186,276 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $126,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

