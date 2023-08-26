Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,061,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $437.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

View Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.