Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 271,989 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 271,989 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

