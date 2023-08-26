Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $230.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 183.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

