4,771 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

