2,014 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

KEYS opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

