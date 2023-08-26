M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $455,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

