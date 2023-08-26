Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE DOC opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

