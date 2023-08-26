Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 441 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $87.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

