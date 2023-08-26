Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 185 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

ITW stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.14. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

