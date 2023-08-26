Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

