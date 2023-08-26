M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

