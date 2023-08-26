Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

