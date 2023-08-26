Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 156,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 578.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 155,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $43,000,458 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

