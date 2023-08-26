Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.5 %

CRUS opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

