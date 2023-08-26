Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $326,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,615.42.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,237.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

