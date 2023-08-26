Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

