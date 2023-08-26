Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

