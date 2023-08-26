Connectus Wealth LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

