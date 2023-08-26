Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $395,514,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $121.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

