Connectus Wealth LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

