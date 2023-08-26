Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $488,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 836,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 82,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWT stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

