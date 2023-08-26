Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $268.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.04.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

