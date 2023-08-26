The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,282,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.