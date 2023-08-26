Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 430 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,437,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,190,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

