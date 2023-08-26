Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.83 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

