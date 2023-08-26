Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 260,112 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,112 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

