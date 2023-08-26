M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after buying an additional 935,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

