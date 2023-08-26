Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852,953 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

