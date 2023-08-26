Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

