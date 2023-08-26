Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,874 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

