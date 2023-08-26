Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,719 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

