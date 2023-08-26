The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

