M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 34,158 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $7,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.80. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). The business had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

