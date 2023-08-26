Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 727.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

